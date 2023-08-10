2,682 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,902. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

