28,637 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 441,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

