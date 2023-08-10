2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $8.60

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.60 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $258.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. 2U has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

