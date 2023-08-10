34,635 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 149,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

