3,855 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 394,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

