3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 248.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 48.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 76.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 21.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

