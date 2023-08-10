46,043 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SUSL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

