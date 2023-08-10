5,048 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.41. 161,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

