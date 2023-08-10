51,741 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,864,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 681,134 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

