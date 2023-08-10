559 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.73. The stock had a trading volume of 768,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,626. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.20. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on URI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

