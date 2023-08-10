5,994 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

PCOR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.06. 237,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,278. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,820.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,939,123 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.