6,220 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,813. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

