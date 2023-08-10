68,482 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,990 shares of company stock valued at $21,406,223 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 3,477,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,627,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

