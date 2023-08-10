69,567 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,916 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. 326,424 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

