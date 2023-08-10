85,246 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.4 %

ING Groep stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,566. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

