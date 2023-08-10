89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $15.16. 89bio shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 198,419 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,666,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

89bio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

