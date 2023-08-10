8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 524,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.28. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $206,682. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

