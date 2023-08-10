90,000 Shares in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,015,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FORLU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.38.

Four Leaf Acquisition Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

