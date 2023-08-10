908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 76.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. 908 Devices updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 265,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 255.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.