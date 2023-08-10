991 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.84. The stock had a trading volume of 445,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

