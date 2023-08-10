A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

