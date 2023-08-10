A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASCB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,498. A SPAC II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

