A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 2,886 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $44,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,200 shares in the company, valued at $667,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50.

On Monday, July 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $24,054.05.

On Friday, May 19th, Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

ATEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 69,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

