AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

