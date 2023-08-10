AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $150.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

