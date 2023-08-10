AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

