ABCMETA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161.81 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $919,959.87 and $161.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,596.86 or 1.00015139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000925 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $71.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

