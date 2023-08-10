Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,564,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,804,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 132,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,482. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.