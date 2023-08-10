abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 177

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 177 ($2.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $173.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

