abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 177

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 177 ($2.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $173.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on abrdn
abrdn Stock Down 5.6 %
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.