Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.65. 1,504,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

