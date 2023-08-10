Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 1,377,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.52. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accuray news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 53.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 388,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

