AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $14.77

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $14.14. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 328,086 shares changing hands.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

