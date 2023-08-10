ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Up 2,116.7% in July

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 2,116.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 3.3 %

AEY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

