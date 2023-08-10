ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $7.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 3,417,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,878. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

