Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in July

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on AMIGY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,743 ($35.05) to GBX 2,616 ($33.43) in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,342.25.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

