Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 149,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 358,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,811,000 after buying an additional 79,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 16.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 77.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $514.43. 1,130,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,954. The company has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

