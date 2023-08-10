ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.46

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 89046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $593.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

