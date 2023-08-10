Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $991,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 112,769 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

