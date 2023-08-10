Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADVM remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,057. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
Adverum Biotechnologies Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
