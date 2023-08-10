AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AECOM Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.38. 782,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,047. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,971,000 after buying an additional 100,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

