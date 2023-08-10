African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.69

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

African Gold Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,384,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,110,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 894,399 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,425,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,528,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 313,620 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

