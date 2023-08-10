Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Get Agenus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Agenus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.