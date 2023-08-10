Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Agenus Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Agenus by 548.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,276 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

