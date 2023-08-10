Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.