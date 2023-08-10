Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

ALRN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 3,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.