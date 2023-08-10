Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

ABNB traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.97. 3,382,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,175. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,700.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

