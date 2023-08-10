Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.97. 3,382,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

