Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 3.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. 1,061,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,306. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

