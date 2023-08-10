Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,488,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 21,715,498 shares.The stock last traded at $100.71 and had previously closed at $94.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

