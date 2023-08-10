Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 231,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

